Kimberley Arts Council celebrates Kimberley’s Heritage and Canada 150

Kimberley has been a part of Canada for 121 years and residents, past and present, have a lot of history. The Sullivan Mine, until its closure in 2001, was known as having the world’s largest lead and zinc mine.

Carol Fergus of the Kimberley Arts Council and Kimberley First Saturday committee says that is only the start of many achievements and contributions that Kimberley has made to Canada.

In honour of Kimberley’s contribution to Canada, the First Saturday committee has received funding from Community Foundations in support of Canada 150 events in Kimberley and the connection to the rest of Canada.

The committee is hosting several different activities alongside the regular First Saturdays event that take a look at the historical town site, the mining contributions and what our local residents have achieved through the diversity of the community.

“It’s quite amazing for a town the size of Kimberley; the calibre of people that have gone to do other things from here. There are pages after pages [from old newspapers and documents] of people who have achieved such great success,” said Fergus. “We’ve been looking at the historical aspect of Kimberley and what people have contributed to Canada and the rest of the world. You know, the mine contributed billions of dollars to the Canadian economy. It’s very important.”

With that, the committee will be hosting a walking tour of the community in the afternoon, where the tour guide will explain Kimberley’s history and there will be photos posted of what the old buildings used to look like.

At the Kimberley Underground Mining Railway there will be the opportunity to pan for gold, view a display of ore in the orpheum theatre and of course take a ride on the train.

Fergus says the railway is waiting on their permanent display of ore, but they will be hosting a sneak preview at the Orpheum Theatre.

From 1p.m. to 3p.m., at Centre 64, there will be a historical showcase of individuals, teams, Medals of Honour, Sports Hall of Fame, Canadian Hall of fame and more.

The old Marysville School is one of the oldest buildings in the community. The doors will be open from 2p.m. to 3p.m. to recognize the historical significance of that building.

“We want to recognize how proud we are of all the achievements that have put Kimberley on the map,” said Fergus.

Along with the historical celebration you can find many other activities happening around town and in the Platzl all day lone, ending off with a barbecue and outdoor concert at the outdoor stage at Centre 64. The concert is free (donations gratefully accepted), while the barbecue is hosted by the Elks.

If you or someone you know would like to contribute to the open house display at Centre 64, wether it be photographs, medals, certificates or material from family members contact Centre 64 at 250.427.2258 or email kimberleyarts@gmail.com.