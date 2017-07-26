Kimberley’s 16th annual Sullivan Challenge longboard race

Troy “Yardwaste” Grenier wins for the second straight year, Anna O’Neill wins fastest female

Paul Rodgers

As part of Kimberley’s JulyFest the “Sullivan Challenge” downhill longboard race returned for the 16th year running. Watch some of the action below and hear from both the men’s and women’s winners.

WATCH:

 

