Killing bears, one way or another

Re: Grizzly hunt ban aims at cities (B.C. Views column, Aug. 21).

As a lifelong hunter and licensed trapper for 40 years, I was born in Quesnel and have lived in northern communities including New Aiyansh, Hazelton, Fort St. James, McBride, Fraser Lake and others.

As a former RCMP officer, I have had to kill many problem bears.

Fewer people are hunting bears today than in years gone by, leading to increasing populations. Bears have a devastating effect on ungulate populations and I think have contributed to the drastic decrease in moose, caribou and deer populations. Hunting is an effective wildlife management tool.

I also would like to debunk the myth that a grizzly bear carcass goes to waste if only the hide is removed and taken. No protein goes to waste in the wilderness. Other carnivores, raptors, weasels, squirrels, mice, voles and insects would get far more value out of a grizzly carcass than a human would.

Mike Morris, MLA

Prince George-Mackenzie

• • •

I just wanted to say thanks for Tom Fletcher’s article about the NDP banning the grizzly hunt in B.C. It’s not often we see a journalist who is willing to go against the masses and pen the truth.

I have earned my living guiding hunters, fishermen, and trappers all over northern B.C. and Yukon for more than 30 years. The grizzly population is without question at an all-time high, and certainly needs to be managed.

David O’Farrell

Tagish, Yukon