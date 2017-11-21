3,800-plant grow-op busted on First Nation reserve

Three men face charges after RCMP bust a large drug operation on the Soowahlie Reserve near Chilliwack

  • Nov. 21, 2017 3:00 p.m.
  • News

Three men face charges and 3,800 plants were seized at a marijuana grow operation busted on the Soowahlie Reserve near Cultus Lake on Nov. 16.

Mounties say the investigation stemmed from a call made to the RCMP on Nov. 7 by an individual requesting police assistance at a property in the 4600-block of Sweltzer Creek Road.

Mechanical noises and suspicious structures on the property were reported to the Chilliwack Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) by General Duty (GD) officers on scene.

On Nov. 16 CRU officers supported by the Chilliwack Prolific Offender Suppression Team (POST) and First Nation Policing executed a Controlled Drug and Substance Act (CDSA) warrant to search buildings on the property.

Three men were taken into custody and 3,800 marijuana plants were seized by police during the raid.

The three men were later released from police custody, and RCMP will submit all circumstances of the investigation in a report to Federal Crown Counsel for charge assessment.

“Alert GD officers and timely investigation by CRU were key to preventing a large quantity of drugs from reaching the streets of our community,” Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail said.

RCMP remind everyone who witnesses anything they believe to be suspicious in nature to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

