5,000 without power for hour and a half in Kimberley area Wednesday morning

Over 5,000 customers in Kimberley, Marysville, Meadowbrook, St. Mary Lake Road and Wycliffe (including the airport) were without power on Wednesday morning, due to a bird making contact with a substation.

Dianne Tammen from BC Hydro says the power went out at 8:30 a.m. and crews were dispatched immediately.

“The crews are right in Cranbrook so we were able to dispatch them immediately and were able to get there quickly,” she said. “They went to the Marysville substation and found that a bird had made contact with the equipment at the substation. The power was restored by 9:45 a.m. The bird, unfortunately, is no longer with us.”