Alberta man convicted in Creep Catcher incident

An Alberta man was convicted of criminal harassment for his involvement in a Creep Catchers sting

An Alberta man has been convicted of criminal harassment for his involvement in a Creep Catchers sting.

Court in Red Deer heard over the summer that Carl Young, also known as Karl Murphy, met with another man in Lacome, Alta., on Nov. 23, 2016 and accused him of illegal acts with minors.

The man immediately denied he’d done anything wrong, and Young posted a video of the encounter online the next day.

Court heard Young and the man had been communicating through the online app Grindr, where Young, who is 38, posed as a teenage boy and claimed to be 18 before later saying he was 15.

They arranged to meet, but the man testified he planned to watch a movie with the teen and that he has a learning disability which makes it difficult for him to pick up on social cues.

Judge Darrell Riemer will announce Young’s sentence on Jan. 22.

“You changed my life for the worse,” said the man’s father, who was reading his son’s victim impact statement in court.

“You made me feel that no one loves me and that I am pointless.”

The man wasn’t present for Monday’s verdict.

Related: Lawsuits against Surrey Creep Catchers allege defamation, threats

Creep Catchers are private citizens who post videos online to expose people they believe are seeking out minors for sexual activity.

Young had also faced a mischief charge but the Crown chose not to pursue it.

The Crown is seeking 12 months’ probation for Young, that he have no contact with the man or his family, and not possess any weapons and not possess or use any device capable of connecting to the internet.

Maurice Collard, Young’s defence lawyer, asked that his client receive only a fine for his conviction, saying the year he’s been living under court-ordered conditions has been punishment enough.

“His motivation, while framed as vigilantism, was to protect other people from exploitation,” Collard argued.

Related: B.C. privacy watchdog investigating vigilante group, Surrey Creep Catchers

(RD News Now)

Troy Gillard, RD News Now, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Billy Bush says Trump ‘Access Hollywood’ tape is real
Next story
Liberal MP accuses Tory MP of ‘humiliating’ comments, sexual in nature

Just Posted

Dynamiters win two at home over weekend

JOSH LOCKHART The Kimberley Dynamiters continued their hosting of divisional opponents this… Continue reading

A “privilege” to serve in Legislature, MLA Clovechok says

With one full session in the Legislature under his belt, Columbia River… Continue reading

Kimberley Nordic Club open; new trails and more

The Kimberley Nordic Club is ready for the ski season. Trails are… Continue reading

Out with the old, in with the new

Kimberley City Council votes to adopt new Fire Services Bylaw

City staff to research demand for columbarium at Kimberley Cemetery

City of Kimberley Staff have been tasked with researching the future demand… Continue reading

News recap: Kimberley

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley.

Man charged after allegedly ramming RCMP cruiser

Kamloops RCMP have charged a Barriere man after he allegedly fled from police and struck a police vehicle

Alberta man convicted in Creep Catcher incident

An Alberta man was convicted of criminal harassment for his involvement in a Creep Catchers sting

Liberal MP accuses Tory MP of ‘humiliating’ comments, sexual in nature

Sherry Romanado levelled the accusation against Manitoba MP James Bezan on Monday

Billy Bush says Trump ‘Access Hollywood’ tape is real

The recording of the lewd conversation between Bush and Trump emerged during the 2016 presidential campaign

Canada’s softwood lumber exports to U.S. down

Softwood exports to U.S. down but it’s not causing big financial pinch

‘House of Cards’ to resume minus star Kevin Spacey

In November, Netflix said it wouldn’t be involved with the series if Spacey remained

Trudeau says trade with China an answer to rising populism

The prime minister remained hopeful that Canada and China could forge ahead with a full-fledged trade deal

UBC ‘sailbot’ found after 18 months at sea

The boat was en route to Ireland when a storm swept it towards Florida instead

Most Read