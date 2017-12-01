B.C. Conservatives leader condemns MLA comments

Interim B.C. Conservatives leader Scott Anderson unhappy with Shuswap MLA video

Scott Anderson

Interim BC Conservative Party Leader Scott Anderson of Vernon is condemning the BC Liberal party’s use of the term “illegitimate government” in reference to B.C.’s governing NDP.

In a twitter video, Shuswap Liberal MLA Greg Kyllo referred twice to the current NDP government as “illegitimate.” Rich Coleman, interim leader of the BC Liberal Party, subsequently retweeted the video.

“It is one thing to be sore losers when a party loses an election to another party,” said Anderson. “But it is quite another to take that a step further and irresponsibly imply that the resulting government is in some way unlawful or improper.

“My concern is that this tactic of trying to delegitimize a duly elected political opponent is not just a vulgar attack on another political party – in this case the NDP – but an attack on our form of government. It calls into question the foundations of our very democracy by suggesting that in spite of following the letter and spirit of the law, the result is still unlawful.”

Anderson said Canada has one of the most respected forms of government in the world, “responsible for maintaining an orderly transfer of power between parties since B.C. entered Confederation in 1871.”

Kyllo’s comments, said Anderson, are an attack to the process.

“I can understand why one relatively inexperienced MLA might have an irresponsible slip of the tongue, twice, on a published video,” said Anderson. “But to have that irresponsible statement endorsed and further disseminated by the interim leader of a Canadian political party is frankly outrageous.

“Neither I nor the BC Conservative Party are happy with the fact that B.C. is once again under an NDP government. But we live in Canada, not in a banana republic, and I suggest that the BC Liberals try to remember that and behave with a little more decorum.”

Anderson is currently a councillor for the City of Vernon.


newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Gregg Zaun fired from Sportsnet for “inappropriate behaviour”
Next story
MLAs from Maple Ridge, Cowichan Valley to lead electoral reform committee

Just Posted

Out with the old, in with the new

Kimberley City Council votes to adopt new Fire Services Bylaw

City staff to research demand for columbarium at Kimberley Cemetery

City of Kimberley Staff have been tasked with researching the future demand… Continue reading

City approves development variance permit in Forest Crowne

The proposed variance is for the construction of a car port

Let’s go skating! That’ll be $5 million please.

All together now… There’s a rink, on the Hill, funded by a… Continue reading

Dynamiters face division rivals this weekend

JOSH LOCKHART The Kimberley Dynamiters have another full weekend hosting division rivals.… Continue reading

Engineers and Geologists of Mark Creek Flume receive environmental award

Brian LaCas, Evan Skyes and Kimberley’s Cori Barraclough won the Environmental Award… Continue reading

Labour market ‘unstoppable’ as jobless rate drops to 5.9%

‘Unstoppable’ labour market adds jobs for 12th month, drops jobless rate to 5.9%

Search continues near Revelstoke for missing plane

The search continues for a missing plane that was last seen leaving the Penticton airport

VIDEO: B.C. woman sets new world highline record in Utah

Nelson’s Mia Noblet crossed a 493-metre gap that was 120 metres up in the air

MLAs from Maple Ridge, Cowichan Valley to lead electoral reform committee

Voters decide next fall if they want to change system

Man Back in Custody After Second Drug Seizure in Two Days

A Cranbrook resident is back behind bars and facing new charges after… Continue reading

Quesnel to host 2019 belairdirect B.C. Men’s Championship

The province’s best male curlers will compete in the Cariboo in 2019

Former Trump adviser charged with lying to FBI

Former President Trump adviser Michael Flynn is set to plead guilty to lying to FBI

B.C. Conservatives leader condemns MLA comments

Interim B.C. Conservatives leader Scott Anderson unhappy with Shuswap MLA video

Most Read