A flag person was struck by a vehicle on Highway 6 in Lavington at 10 a.m. Friday morning. (Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star)

B.C. flaggers rally after colleague struck in Okanagan

Traffic Control Personnel respond to colleague being hit in Lavington

The traffic control community is uniting in Lavington Saturday to support their fallen colleague and send a message to motorists.

An Okanagan Traffic Control employee was hit by a car on Highway 6 Friday while on the job. She is in critical but stable condition in the intensive care unit at Kelowna General Hospital. The employee is from Enderby.

“We are all praying for her,” said Holly Hubley, who owns Frontline, the traffic control company that shut down the highway that day (and any day there is a motor vehicle incident). “The whole traffic control industry is upset by what happened Friday.”

Therefore all TCPs in the area will line Highway 97 in Vernon on hospital hill Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon to bring awareness and support their colleague who was hit.

“Slow down, respect the signs, pay attention,” said Hubley of the message being driven.

“We are people with family to get home to too, we are not there to inconvenience you but to help you get to where you are going, to help you get through a construction site to allow the contractors to do their job and to make sure everyone gets home safe.

“We are not invisible, we are dressed in high visibility to brighten your day. So slow down, smile and wave! Take the time to notice us.”


