B.C. man stunned to learn he won $ 16.7 million

Kelowna Lotto winner thought he’d won a small prize, but then…

Kelowna’s newest millionaire has been identified.

City resident Clifford Britch can say he has won something significant after winning the $16.7 million jackpot on the November 22, 2017 Lotto 6/49 draw.

Britch and his wife remain in a bit of a daze after his habit of buying a ticket each time he visits the mall paid off.

“At first I thought it said $1,600. Then I looked again and I thought, oh wow, I won $16,000,” recalled Britch. “Then the clerk at the kiosk said, ‘you didn’t win $16,000…you won $16 million!’”

The couple say they will share their prize money with their close-knit family, including their children and grandchildren. They also intend to do some travelling and go on a cruise following the Christmas holidays.

“We have a close knit family,” beamed Britch. “With Christmas around the corner, this lottery win is icing on the cake for me.”

The winning ticket was purchased at the Orchard Park Shopping Centre in Kelowna.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


awaters@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. not meeting women’s rights as established by UN: report card
Next story
RCMP arrest two after vehicle chase

Just Posted

RCMP arrest two after vehicle chase

At approximately 4:05 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, a police officer from… Continue reading

Local medical marijuana retailer says more details on government’s plan for pot are needed

The sale of medical marijuana is not being addressed yet, says Tamara Duggan of Tamarack Dispensaries in Kimberley

Clovechok supports Andrew Wilkinson for BC Liberal leadership

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok has made no secret as to… Continue reading

Know It All

In the gallery at Centre 64 “Invitational Christmas Gift Show & Sale”… Continue reading

Dynamiters add two new players

JOSH LOCKHART The Kimberley Dynamiters made a trade late last Friday night… Continue reading

News recap: Kimberley

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley.

B.C. not meeting women’s rights as established by UN: report card

annual report card released by West Coast LEAF says the province is missing targets in UN conference

B.C. man stunned to learn he won $ 16.7 million

Kelowna Lotto winner thought he’d won a small prize, but then…

YouTube Canada Reveals the top videos of 2017

From a sea lion that got a bit too frisky to a toddler stealing popcorn from Prince Harry - we watched it all

VIDEO: Giving the gifts of whale snot, prosthetic eyes and formula

Snot samples are collected from humpback whales by flying a small drone near their blower

Rogers considers selling Toronto Blue Jays

Company says sale could free up capital for its main communications businesses

Canadians urged to exercise caution in Middle East ahead of protests

Protests are in reaction to Trump’s announcement that the U.S. will recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel

B.C. players shortlisted for World Juniors

Hockey Canada invites Kelowna’s Dube, Foote and Lind to last step of evaluation process

B.C. barber among Canada’s 10 best

Brett Kelly from The Gentlemen’s Shop and Shave Parlour a top-10 finalist in national online vote

Most Read