B.C. man stunned to learn he won $ 16.7 million

Kelowna’s newest millionaire has been identified.

City resident Clifford Britch can say he has won something significant after winning the $16.7 million jackpot on the November 22, 2017 Lotto 6/49 draw.

Britch and his wife remain in a bit of a daze after his habit of buying a ticket each time he visits the mall paid off.

“At first I thought it said $1,600. Then I looked again and I thought, oh wow, I won $16,000,” recalled Britch. “Then the clerk at the kiosk said, ‘you didn’t win $16,000…you won $16 million!’”

The couple say they will share their prize money with their close-knit family, including their children and grandchildren. They also intend to do some travelling and go on a cruise following the Christmas holidays.

“We have a close knit family,” beamed Britch. “With Christmas around the corner, this lottery win is icing on the cake for me.”

The winning ticket was purchased at the Orchard Park Shopping Centre in Kelowna.

