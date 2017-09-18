B.C. NDP to reveal party donation limits

Premier John Horgan and Attorney General David Eby are delivering on their often-promised restrictions on donations to political parties today.

Horgan and Eby both indicated last week that legislation was imminent to rein in fund-raising that came to a peak before the last election, with the B.C. Liberal Party piling up millions from corporations and the NDP taking the biggest single donation in B.C. history from the U.S.-based United Steelworkers.

Eby indicated last week that the new rules will be retroactive to the May election, so 2017 will be the last B.C. election to benefit from lax rules that permit foreign donations and have no limits.

The government has organized a technical briefing for reporters at the legislature for Monday afternoon, after the bill is formally introduced to set out the maximum personal donation and other details. B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver, who voluntarily refused all but personal donations in the lead-up to the last election, is also taking part.

The B.C. Liberals re-introduced their own proposal last week, including a $5,000 cap on annual personal donations, but the NDP limit is expected to be much lower than that.

more to come….