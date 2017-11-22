B.C. teacher punished after sharing inappropriate personal details with students

Nicole Monique Vieira has agreed to take a course on respecting professional boundaries

An independent school teacher in B.C. has agreed to take a course on professional boundaries after she sent “very inappropriate and personal” information about herself to students.

A recently B.C. Teachers Regulation Branch report says Nicole Monique Vieira was hired to teach math to Grade 9, 10 and 11 students in September 2014.

Vieira began displaying signs of favouritism, referring to five students as her “Favourite Five,” which made other students feel less welcome.

She was found braiding a student’s hair during a flex-block, and continued to do so while she answered other students’ questions and helped them with their schoolwork.

Vieira consistently contacted her favourite students on social media, the report says, breaching acceptable boundaries set out by the school.

She shared “very inappropriate and personal” details about herself with the students, calling them “girlll,” “sweetheart,” “love” and “sweetie.”

The school’s math department told Vieira she was being too friendly and acting more like a “buddy” than their teacher.

Despite the warning, Vieira continued.

She was eventually fired, and told her students about it on social media, promising to stay friends and that she would meet up with them at a comic book convention.

She agreed to stop contacting her students the next day, but remained in touch though texts, emails, social media and group chat websites.

Vieira has since agreed to take a Justice Institute course on respecting professional boundaries, in accordance with disciplinary measures issued by the branch’s commissioner.

She must complete the course by April, 1, 2018, or be at risk of losing her teaching licence.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kimberley will pursue translocation permit
Next story
Accused in violent Kamloops burglary charged with attempted murder

Just Posted

A who’s who of Kimberley

First Saturday committee continuing to compile a list of accomplished Kimberleyites

Kimberley and District Community Foundation presents 2017 grants

KDCF has given out a total of $24,028 in grants to local organizations since this time last year

Kimberley Pee Wee Dynamiters win in Revelstoke tournament

The Kimberley Peewee Dynamiters returned from Revelstoke this weekend as Tournament Champions.… Continue reading

Local author publishes second book

Kimberley resident, Lloyd Freestone has published the second novel of his writing… Continue reading

Cranbrook snow plow operator helps save elderly man

The 73-year-old man had fallen at his isolated home, and finally was able to call for help

Hundreds in attendance for Platzl Light Up

The weekend festivities included Light Up, a visit from Santa and music from the Kimberley Choir.

Education minister blasts Chilliwack school trustee on gender issues

Fleming calls Neufeld’s behaviour ‘shameful’ and ‘unacceptable’

BC Transit buses to get safety door for drivers

These new full-length doors will be tested in Victoria, Kelowna and Abbotsford

‘Fresh eyes’ looking into three missing Cowichan Tribes men

First Nations want answers to their disappearances

Pedestrian hit moments after receiving safety reflector from police

The Vancouver Island man was treated for minor injuries by police at the scene

FortisBC LNG site exports first shipment of gas to China

The shipment is part of a pilot project that could see more exports in the future.

BC RCMP hunt for white SUV that rammed cruiser

Kamloops RCMP are looking for a white SUV headed north on the Yellowhead Highway

B.C. to reimburse methadone patients for taking clinic fees off welfare cheques

Provincial government agrees to pay back more than $5.5 million in deducted fees

Stiff fine for B.C. man caught trafficking bear parts

A Cache Creek resident was charged after an undercover sting operation by conservation officers

Most Read