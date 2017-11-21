BC Hydro issues storm safety tips

Bulletin indicates “electrical contact incidents resulting in serious injury are on the rise.”

In case you haven’t noticed, the weather outside is frightful.

So BC Hydro is reminding us all how to stay safe during storm season, particularly when it comes to downed electrical wires.

An information bulletin posted by the corporation indicates “electrical contact incidents resulting in serious injury are on the rise.”

READ ALSO: Wet weather expected for much of coastal B.C.

Strong winds, pelting rain and tree branches laden with heavy snow can result in power lines being knocked down, and every downed power line must be considered “live and dangerous,” whether or not it’s smoking, sparking or buzzing, “and should be treated as an emergency.”

Anyone coming across a downed power line, the bulletin advises, should stay 10 metres back and call 911 if there’s a power line hanging close to the ground, a tree fallen on a power line, a power pole leaning more than two metres or a power pole with a broken crossarm.


