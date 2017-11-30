BC RCMP mourn police dog Fury

B.C. police service dog Fury is being mourned after its sudden death

BC RCMP members are mourning the sudden and unexpected loss of police dog Fury.

“It is with sadness that we confirm the sudden loss of Police Service Dog ‘Fury’ who passed away following emergency surgery,” wrote the BC RCMP. “The surgery was not the result of an on duty injury, but of an unforeseen condition.”

Const. Leo Rojas and his police service dog ‘Fury’ became policing partners in 2014.

The pair worked together in Prince George before transferring down to the Lower Mainland where they joined the Integrated Police Dog Service.

Fury was a general duty dog that specialized in explosive detection.

The RCMP says Fury assisted in many high profile events including the visit of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Damdardas Modi, in 2015, the Canada Winter Games, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Royal Visit of 2016 and the United Nations Peacekeeping Defence Ministerial Conference, that occurred just last week in Vancouver.

“Even till the end, Fury was dedicated and a passionate worker and an important partner to Const. Rojas,” writes the RCMP.

“Our thoughts are with Const. Rojas, and we mourn the unexpected loss of ‘Fury’ with him.”

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Convicted killer Kelly Ellard gets conditional day parole
Next story
Kelly Ellard’s parole delivers blow to her victim’s family

Just Posted

Dynamiters face division rivals this weekend

JOSH LOCKHART The Kimberley Dynamiters have another full weekend hosting division rivals.… Continue reading

Another wooden pedestrian bridge installed in Kimberley

The City of Kimberley has installed another wooden bridge over Mark Creek,… Continue reading

Third quarter RCMP report

168 traffic stops, 626 calls for service and 68 foot patrols among other police business

Community Fall Fair funds non-profits

The Kimberley Community Fall Fair is a long-standing tradition in Kimberley, a… Continue reading

Winter and Christmas in Story and Music

Local pianist Arne Sahlen will present “Winter and Christmas in Story &… Continue reading

Engineers and Geologists of Mark Creek Flume receive environmental award

Brian LaCas, Evan Skyes and Kimberley’s Cori Barraclough won the Environmental Award… Continue reading

Williams Lake grandfather stops bank robbery in progress

Stopping a bank robbery was “the right thing to do.”

Gregg Zaun fired from Sportsnet for “inappropriate behaviour”

Company says the Blue Jays analyst has been terminated, effective immediately

B.C. Premier John Horgan vows clear referendum question

B.C. legislature adjourns after NDP-Greens pass electoral reform bill

Wilkinson surges, Watts sinks on social media as BC Liberals race heats up

Analyst says former favourite Dianne Watts has lost her lead in online engagement

Equitas expects appeal court’s decision on veteran charter Monday

B.C.-based veterans advocacy group filed class-action suit against federal government in 2012

Donations pour in for B.C. dog’s surgery after hit-and-run

Dog owner exhausted with happiness after people come through with the help she needed this week

BC RCMP mourn police dog Fury

B.C. police service dog Fury is being mourned after its sudden death

Kelly Ellard’s parole delivers blow to her victim’s family

Reena Virk’s mother says Ellard has yet to take full responsibility for her daughter’s death

Most Read