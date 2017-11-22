BC Transit buses to get safety door for drivers

These new full-length doors will be tested in Victoria, Kelowna and Abbotsford

BC Transit buses in three communities are getting enhanced safety measures to better protect its drivers.

Due to recent workplace dangers that include drivers getting beaten up, stabbed with a syringe, and spat on, the company is launching a full driver door to enhance its safety measures.

“BC Transit’s top priority is to deliver a safe, effective and efficient transit system,” said Manuel Achadinha, BC Transit President and Chief Executive Officer. “Introducing the full driver door will build on our commitment to improving the on-board welfare, security and comfort of passengers and drivers alike.”

Read More: Bus driver attacks often sparked by fares

The new doors will be rolled out in five busses operating in Victoria, Abbotsford and Kelowna at a cost of approximately $6,000 each. BC Transit says this will improve safety and limit distractions for drivers, while still allowing interaction with passengers.

“The safety and well-being of BC Transit’s hardworking drivers is essential to getting people where they need to go,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “Combined with the recently introduced CCTV cameras, BC Transit buses are on track to being safer than ever for drivers and passengers alike.”

Following an analysis of this proof of concept, BC Transit will create a plan to install full driver doors on medium-duty and heavy-duty buses across the province.

Previous story
Federal help for B.C. wildfire recovery on way
Next story
‘Fresh eyes’ looking into three missing Cowichan Tribes men

Just Posted

A who’s who of Kimberley

First Saturday committee continuing to compile a list of accomplished Kimberleyites

Kimberley and District Community Foundation presents 2017 grants

KDCF has given out a total of $24,028 in grants to local organizations since this time last year

Cranbrook snow plow operator helps save elderly man

The 73-year-old man had fallen at his isolated home, and finally was able to call for help

Cokato resident receives Order of Canada

Dr. Bryan Kolb has been instrumental in helping society understand what happens inside our heads

The Live at Studio 64 Concert Series wraps up with an evening of blues

The Rooster Blues Band was the fourth and final concert of the fall series.

Hundreds in attendance for Platzl Light Up

The weekend festivities included Light Up, a visit from Santa and music from the Kimberley Choir.

Education minister blasts Chilliwack school trustee on gender issues

Fleming calls Neufeld’s behaviour ‘shameful’ and ‘unacceptable’

BC Transit buses to get safety door for drivers

These new full-length doors will be tested in Victoria, Kelowna and Abbotsford

‘Fresh eyes’ looking into three missing Cowichan Tribes men

First Nations want answers to their disappearances

Pedestrian hit moments after receiving safety reflector from police

The Vancouver Island man was treated for minor injuries by police at the scene

FortisBC LNG site exports first shipment of gas to China

The shipment is part of a pilot project that could see more exports in the future.

BC RCMP hunt for white SUV that rammed cruiser

Kamloops RCMP are looking for a white SUV headed north on the Yellowhead Highway

B.C. to reimburse methadone patients for taking clinic fees off welfare cheques

Provincial government agrees to pay back more than $5.5 million in deducted fees

Stiff fine for B.C. man caught trafficking bear parts

A Cache Creek resident was charged after an undercover sting operation by conservation officers

Most Read