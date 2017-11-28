Bieber, Cara, Buble, McLachlan among Canadian Grammy nominees

This year’s Grammy nominees are released

Justin Bieber, Alessia Cara, Leonard Cohen, Michael Buble and Sarah McLachlan are among the Canadian nominees for this year’s Grammy Awards.

Bieber is up for his vocal contributions to “Despacito,” the global hit by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, which is in the running for record of the year, song of the year, and best pop duo and group performance.

Cara is also nominated in the song of the year category for her vocals on ”1-800-273-8255,” a song performed by rapper Logic and named for the U.S. suicide prevention hotline. The song is also nominated for best music video.

Cara grabbed another nod for the best new artist award and the best pop duo and group performance trophy for the song “Stay” with Zedd.

Buble and McLachlan have nominations in the best traditional pop vocal album category. Buble is up for the deluxe edition of “Nobody But Me” and McLachlan for “Wonderland,” her second Christmas album.

Cohen is nominated in the best rock performance category for his song “You Want It Darker” and best American roots performance for the track “Steer Your Way,” both off his final album.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bali volcano spits ash into sky closing airport
Next story
ICBC tests new distracted driving technology

Just Posted

Supporting Literacy: Gently Used Books needed for Christmas Hampers

The Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy (CBAL) has begun their annual book… Continue reading

Kimberley junior curling team qualifies for provincials

They had one chance to do it and the Junior Girls curling… Continue reading

Know It All

In the gallery at Centre 64 “Invitational Christmas Gift Show & Sale”… Continue reading

City of Kimberley still accepting volunteer applications for outdoor rink program

The outdoor rink program relys on volunteers

Downtown plans

City of Kimberley has applied for grants for downtown project

News recap: Kimberley

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley.

Riverdale star recounts working with Meghan Markle in B.C.

B.C.-born actor Lochlyn Munro is on the series Riverdale and worked with Prince Harry’s fiancee.

Bali volcano spits ash into sky closing airport

More than 440 flights were cancelled Tuesday, affecting nearly 60,000 passengers in Bali

Christmas lights cause Kelowna fire

Kelowna Fire Department say a minor deck fire was caused by faulty installation of Christmas lights

A royal wedding at Windsor Castle next May

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to be married in May of 2018

Marijuana legalization passes in House of Commons

It now moves to the Senate, where Conservative senators are threatening to hold up passage of the bill.

ICBC tests new distracted driving technology

Phone app prevents drivers from using while driving

Bieber, Cara, Buble, McLachlan among Canadian Grammy nominees

This year’s Grammy nominees are released

$100M for gay purge victims as PM apologizes for discrimination

Prime Minister Trudeau apologizes for LGBTQ discrimination

Most Read