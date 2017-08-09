Boaters must stay clear of firefighting aircraft

The Southeast Fire Centre is warning boaters to stay out of the way of firefighting aircraft.

CASTLEGAR – The BC Wildfire Service is reminding the public that they must stay clear of firefighting aircraft that are collecting water from lakes in the region, including Moyie Lake, Lake Koocanusa and Premier Lake.

When firefighting aircraft such as airtankers or helicopters are working on an active wildfire and picking up water from nearby lakes, they need plenty of room to manoeuvre to do their job safely. Recreational boaters or people using other watercraft who try to get a close-up look at these aircraft present a serious safety risk for air crews and anyone else in the area.

This behaviour is extremely dangerous and interferes with the BC Wildfire Service’s ability to fight a fire, since a pilot cannot collect water when a boat is in its intended flight path. Such interference can reduce the effectiveness of fire suppression activities and pose safety risks to both the public and first responders.

If a boater gets in the way of an airtanker, helicopter or other firefighting aircraft, the incident will be investigated by the ministry’s Compliance and Enforcement Branch, the Conservation Officer Service and/or the RCMP.

Under the Wildfire Act, the person responsible could face a violation ticket fine of $1,150 or an administrative penalty of up to $100,000. The person could also be charged with an offence under the Wildfire Act, which carries a maximum fine of $100,000.

If recreational boaters interfere with fire suppression activities on Moyie Lake, Lake Koocanusa and Premier Lake, the BC Wildfire Service could implement an area restriction that would ban all watercraft from those lakes.

Members of the public must also stay away from active wildfires. Government officials who are engaged in wildfire control, including firefighters, have the authority to order anyone to leave such areas.