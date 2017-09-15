BREAKING: Evacuation order downgraded at Lamb Creek fire

Effective 10:30am Friday morning, a partial rescind of the evacuation order for the Lamb Creek Fire has been downgraded to an evacuation alert.

The partial rescind is shown on the attached maps and applies to the Eastside of Moyie Lake, including:

• The Porto Rico Road and Hidden Valley Road areas

• Owl’s Nest RV Resort

• Moyie townsite

• Eagles Nest RV Resort, and

• both sides of Highway 3/95 south of Branunagel Road to Stone Creek

Though the evacuation order has been rescinded, the areas remain on evacuation alert.

If it is necessary to reissue an evacuation order the process will start again.

Green Bay, Monroe Lake, Braunagel Road, Moyie Shores Estates and Aurora Estates remain on evacuation order. These areas remain on order as the Lamb Creek Fire is still an active fire and firefighting operation. The goal is to get residents in this area home as soon possible; however, it needs to be safe.

The RDEK is asking residents of the partial rescind area who return to the area be prepared to move back out again at a moment’s notice. As there is still an active fire in the area, please take this opportunity to be prepared should conditions worsen and an evacuation order needs to be re-issued.

As of Friday morning, the Lamb Creek fire is being actioned by 175 personnel, 21 pieces of heavy equipment and five dedicated helicopters with additional air support if required.

“We’re making quite a bit of progress, we’ve got a lot of crews in there hitting it pretty hard, hitting it fast,” said Jameson Mailloux, a fire information officer. “The trending decrease in temperatures and increase in relative humidity; the fireline personnel are taking advantage of these conditions while the potential for decreased fire behaviour is being exhibited on the landscape.

“There is still potential for increased fire activity if winds are to pick up or if we do get a shift in the winds, but it’s excellent news.”