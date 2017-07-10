Campfires banned in Prince George fire centre

Campfires and all other open fires are now prohibited in the Prince George fire centre.
RELATED: 100 Mile under evacuation
The fire centre encompasses 31.8 million hectares in northeast B.C. With this ban, open fires and campfires are now prohibited everywhere in B.C. except for the northwest fire centre.
Banned activities include:
- campfires
- Category 2 open fires
- Category 3 open fires
- the burning of any waste, slash or other materials
- stubble or grass fires of any size over any area
- the use of stoves and other portable campfire apparatuses that are not CSA-approved or ULC-approved
- fires burning woody debris in outdoor stoves
- the use of tiki torches, fireworks, firecrackers, sky lanterns, burning barrels or burning cages of any size or description
- the use of binary exploding targets (e.g., for rifle target practice)
Campfires now prohibited throughout Prince George Fire Centre (northeast #BC): https://t.co/eHbgEB2TBV #BCwildfire pic.twitter.com/hkpjKszyiM— BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 10, 2017