Canada 150: Keeping culture alive through dance and theatre

Young Ontario artists are maintaining ties to their cultural backgrounds through dance and theatre. Director Vanessa Jev says writing and directing plays is a way to stay connected to her Nigerian roots.
The Canadian Press
Canadians use plays, music as a way to stay connected to roots
Young Ontario artists are maintaining ties to their cultural backgrounds through dance and theatre. Director Vanessa Jev says writing and directing plays is a way to stay connected to her Nigerian roots.
The Canadian Press
Kimberley Rotary hands over the park to the City of Kimberley
Kootenay Savings Community Foundation grants $5000 to club
Kootenay Ice captain relieved to finally be drafted, excited to start NHL journey with storied team