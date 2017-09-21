City of Kimberley Announces New Managers

KIMBERLEY, B.C. – After an extensive recruitment process, the City of Kimberley is excited to announce Chris Mummery’s appointment as the new Senior Manager of Operations

“We are extremely pleased to announce Chris Mummery as our new Senior Manager of Operations,” says Chief Administrative Officer Scott Sommerville. “Chris’s 28 years of experience working for the City of Kimberley will prove invaluable as we focus on investing in infrastructure renewal”. Mr. Mummery will start his new position with the City on September 23rd, and the City will be posting Mummery’s vacant position as the Manager of Utilities.

Mr. Mummery will be replacing Mike Fox, who is leaving for a position with the Regional District of North Okanagan. “Mike is an innovator,” states Mayor Don McCormick. “His constant search for new, better and less expensive ways to do things leaves Kimberley in much better shape than when he arrived almost 8 years ago. We wish Mike great success with his new challenge.” “Mike Fox has made outstanding contributions to the City of Kimberley,” says Sommerville. “Mike’s dedication to creative and cost-conscious problem solving has made our community more vibrant and resilient.” “My family and I really enjoyed Kimberley, and we look forward to returning to visit,” says Mike Fox.

The City would also like to introduce Brett Clark as the new Manager of Parks and Facilities. Mr. Clark previous experience is with the Town of Canmore’s Facilities Department for 5 years, after spending 4 years with the City of Calgary. Mr. Clark is excited about returning to the East Kootenays, where he was born and raised. Mr. Clark is replacing Wayne Mihalicz, who accepted a position with the City of Vernon in August. Mr. Clark’s first day will be October 16th.

Fire Chief Rick Prasad was appointed on May 15th, 2017, replacing retired Fire Chief Al Collinson. Rather than replace the vacated Deputy Fire Chief position, Chief Prasad hired two Assistant Fire Chiefs, Chuck Showdra and Will Booth. “The restructuring that Chief Prasad has initiated will enhance daytime coverage and provide additional support for the college fire-training program,” states Scott Sommerville.

The City would also like to introduce Lindsay Welzbacher, Manager of Human Resources, who started with the City on July 4th.

“I am confident that we have built an experienced and committed team to meet council’s strategic priorities and our residents’ needs.” says Sommerville.