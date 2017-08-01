City staff satisfied with water levels

The City of Kimberley dam at high water. Currently there is still enough water flowing over the dam that upping water restrictions is not necessary.

CAROLYN GRANT

It has been a hot and dry summer so far, but as far as Kimberley’s water supply goes, everything is okay, says Manager of Operations Mike Fox.

“The City does not need to increase the water restrictions at this point,” he said. “However the dam will be monitored every day to make sure we do not have to.”

The City does ask all residents to follow the level 1 restrictions currently in place.

That means residents of properties with even-numbered addresses water only on even-numbered calendar days (eg Aug 2,4,6 etc).

Residents of properties with odd-numbered addresses water only on odd-numbered calendar days (eg Aug 1,3,5 etc).

Watering is to be done only between the hours of 4:00 am to 10:00 am and 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

Should the City deem the water supply is not adequate, stage two restrictions kick in. This means even numbered addresses water only twice a week, on Wednesday and Saturday; and odd numbered addresses on Thursday and Sunday, again between 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Golf course fairways would be restricted to three days a week.

There are four stages of restrictions in the Water Shortage Response Bylaw, which was enacted last year by City Council. Stage four allows no watering at all, of lawns or vehicles. The full bylaw is available at kimberley.ca

