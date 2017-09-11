Clovechok advocates for backcountry ban to be lifted

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA has been speaking to Minister Donaldson but says in meantime public safety comes first

On Saturday, September 2, all Crown land within the Rocky Mountain Forest district was closed to the public, in order to deal with a worsening and extreme fire situation.

That prohibition is still in effect. Hunting season is open in parts of the province, but in the management units affected by the backcountry ban, hunters will have no access to Crown land.

While smoke has lifted somewhat in recent days and temperatures are cooler, there has been no indication yet that the ban will be lifted.

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok says he understands that hunters are eager to get backcountry access and that guide outfitters and other tourist operators have been hard hit by the ban, he doesn’t know when it will be lifted.

“I have spoken to dozens of guide outfitters in the Cariboo Chilcotin and here in Columbia River Revelstoke. This fire season has had an incredible impact on tourism.

“The weather is cooling, the dew is heavier, and conditions do seem to be improving. I have, on behalf of hunters in our region and on behalf of guide outfitters, spoken to Minister Donaldson (Forests, Lands and Natural Resources). I asked the Minister to look at lifting the ban as soon as possible. It’s not just for recreation. A lot of people in our area need that meat in their freezers. So I’ve advocated for that. But, public safety comes first.

“If BC Wildfires says not yet, we must live by that. But I’m hopeful there will be some salvage of the hunting season this year.”

There have been scattered reports of hunters being spotted on Crown land and Clovechok begs people to abide by the ban until it is lifted.

“I implore people, set an example. Don’t go into the backcountry.”

Current backcountry restrictions apply to the following wildlife management units.

Kootenay-Boundary: MUs 4-1 to 4-5, 4-20 to 4-26 and 4-34 to 4-35

Cariboo: MUs 5-3, 5-4, 5-6, 5-11, 5-12, 5-13 and 5-14.

Thompson: MUs 3-17, 3-18, 3-29 and 3-30