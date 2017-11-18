COMMUTER ALERT: Snowfall warnings in effect across B.C.

Travelling this weekend? Check the forecasts before hitting the road

‘Tis the season for snowfall warnings effecting British Columbians across the province.

More than 10 weather alerts are in effect, according to Environment Canada, with the white stuff expecting to reach up to 25 cm in regions, including the West Kootenays, Sea-to-Sky Highway and Peace River.

READ MORE: Highway 16 closed in both directions due to avalanche hazard

A low pressure system approaching the BC coast will track across the northern Interior Sunday morning before through the eastern sections of the province, forecasts said Saturday.

Snow will become heavy at times this evening as the low approaches and then ease Sunday afternoon as the low moves into Alberta.

Snowfall warnings are in effect for:

B.C. Peace River – 20 cm

Hwy 97: Pine Pass – 20 cm

Hwy 3: Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass – 15 to 25 cm

Bulkley Valley and The Lakes – 15 to 25 cm

Hwy 16: Smithers to Terrace – 15 to 25 cm

Chilcotin – 20 cm in western sections

East Columbia Trans-Canada Hwy: Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass – 20 cm

Sea to Sky Hwy: Squamish to Whistler – 15 to 25 cm

North Coast: inland sections – 25 to 30 cm

North Columbia – 20 cm

Williston – 20 cm

Hwy 97: Pine Pass – 20 cm

Yellowhead – 20 cm

Previous story
Drones take off to search for missing North Okanagan women
Next story
WATCH: Thousands gathering in Abbotsford for Const. John Davidson funeral procession

Just Posted

RCMP save distraught woman after abandoned 911 call

On Thursday, November 16, Cranbrook RCMP were called to check on an… Continue reading

WildSafeBC Kimberley-Cranbrook year end report

Less human-wildlife conflict in 2017 than previous years; WildSafeB

The City of Kimberley and Morrison Sub establish committee for flood mitigation

Kimberley City Council has voted to establish a select committee for Morrison… Continue reading

Kimberley to host Noram Finals

The Norams are one of several other high calibre races scheduled for 2018

Kimberley City Council approves Snow and Ice Management Plan

We’re always looking for ways to do a better job; City Chief Administrative Officer

News recap: Kimberley

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley.

ICBC overbilling not the problem, dealers say

Collision repair shops reject union claim of inflated costs

B.C. sport groups to address child sex abuse in sports

viaSport is organizing a full day of education in association with Canadian Centre for Child Protection and the Coaching Association of Canada.

Report sets exercise guidelines for young kids, including ‘tummy time’ for babies

Kids aged one to four should get at least three hours of physical activity throughout the day

Stampeders return to Grey Cup with 32-28 win over Edmonton Eskimos

The Stampeders will face the Toronto Argonauts next Sunday in Ottawa for the title

Nebraska approves TransCanada’s Keystone XL pipeline

Nebraska’s Public Service Commission approved TransCanada’s Keystone XL route in a close vote

B.C. VIEWS: China a better partner than U.S.

B.C. is slowly winning the softwood lumber war

Forecast calls for a snowy Canadian winter

Canadians told to brace for a ‘classic’ Canadian winter with lots of snow

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip celebrate 70th anniversary

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are celebrating their platinum wedding anniversary

Most Read