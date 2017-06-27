Construction at Intersection of Wallinger and Spokane in downtown Kimberley

KIMBERLEY, B.C. – Road and sidewalk construction is taking place at the intersection of Wallinger
Avenue and Spokane Street.
The intersection improvements include “bump-outs” to improve pedestrian safety and sight lines as
well as provide traffic calming measures.
During the reconstruction of the sidewalks adjacent to the new Veteran Memorial Park, workers
noticed the poor condition of the many layers of asphalt as well as storm drainage issues. These
factors led to a larger than expected paving project. While the road is under construction, two water
valves are being replaced and a fire hydrant is being relocated.
Paving will take place on Wednesday, June 28th and it is expected that the street will be re-opened by
Wednesday evening.
We thank motorists for their patience. The City will provide more notice in the future.