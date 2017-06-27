Construction at Intersection of Wallinger and Spokane in downtown Kimberley

Most of downtown Kimberley on Wallinger Avenue is closed due to construction.

KIMBERLEY, B.C. – Road and sidewalk construction is taking place at the intersection of Wallinger

Avenue and Spokane Street.

The intersection improvements include “bump-outs” to improve pedestrian safety and sight lines as

well as provide traffic calming measures.

During the reconstruction of the sidewalks adjacent to the new Veteran Memorial Park, workers

noticed the poor condition of the many layers of asphalt as well as storm drainage issues. These

factors led to a larger than expected paving project. While the road is under construction, two water

valves are being replaced and a fire hydrant is being relocated.

Paving will take place on Wednesday, June 28th and it is expected that the street will be re-opened by

Wednesday evening.

We thank motorists for their patience. The City will provide more notice in the future.