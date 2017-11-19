VIDEO: Coquihalla reopens near Merritt

Highway 5 reopened between Hope and Merritt just before midnight on Sunday, following a series of vehicle incidents that closed the route earlier that day.
According to DriveBC, the incidents took place at Snowshed Hill but the RCMP have not yet returned repeated calls for comments.
Video footage from the area showed heavy snow and heavy traffic near Snowshed Hill and commuters said that a chain-up was in effect, slowing traffic further.
Another vehicle incident along Highway 5, this time between Barriere and Clearwater, has also been cleared.
Earlier on Sunday, Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the stretch of Hwy. 5 between Merritt and Hope.
Another one has since been issued for Monday.
