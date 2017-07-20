Councillor wants discussion on Marysville bench lands

Having heard what Mayor Don McCormick has to say about the potential for light industrial use of the Marysville bench lands along Jim Ogilvie Way, Coun. Bev Middlebrook wants people to know there is another option, that being to designate the area as recreation land.

The land in question is along Jim Ogilvie Way, across from the transfer station. It is a popular walking area for many Marysville residents. Currently zoned resource residential, the upcoming OCP renewal designates a portion of these lands as light industrial. McCormick says it is unlikely a residential developer would want to build in that area given its proximity to the transfer station. He feels light industrial is a good use for the land, as Kimberley has a dearth of available land to develop for industrial use.

Middlebrook has many concerns with this, and says she has informed the mayor that she will be starting a campaign to create awareness around the issue, giving her all to stop the industrial designation and finding an alternative site for industrial development.

It’s important to remember, Middlebrook says, that the industrial designation is not a done deal.

“It takes a vote on the OCP by all councillors, and that will be in the future,” she said.

“I feel it is my duty or role as Councillor to speak up, to let the public know what is going on and to get involved.”

She says that she feels that any industrial development on the bench lands will change them irrevocably.

“I believe the people are smart and they can see that an industrial park is the wrong fit for this area. I think they know that the statement that there would be “no noise’ from it that would go into Marysville valley is not real. The voices from people talking on the trail can be heard loud and clear, or the clang and bang from the wreckers travels everywhere, which also can be heard on the bench lands. Years ago the old dump was so loud that the people complained of the noise and it was moved.

“I felt that the utopian picture that was painted in the Mayor’s article was an industrial business park from the land of Milk and Honey, where you still want to walk around the building instead of the trees, while enjoying the views, trails and tranquility. With all due respect, it seems to be a white washing, it wouldn’t be the same at all.

“I do agree we need business land that fits into our community and our values. I won’t argue that, we do need new tax dollars, just not that piece of land. We can’t afford to kill superb, precious gems as the bench lands, which is the Marysville Recreational Park. This nature area is well liked, it is flat and that invites wheelchairs and people with disabilities to walk there and we all need exercise. The rails to trails have been overcome by the bikes and sometimes it is not safe to walk. We need to find an alternative.

“I have been told that the land needs to be a certain size, hence, the park area in the bench lands it is 11 acres, after removing the dips and valleys, focusing on this flat land. The Mayor told us that many acres are needed for a modern hi tech manufacturer, that will have big trades (but no noise), building suppliers. The confusing part was the picture is of a small cute business/ home like business, it didn’t seem realistic.”

Middlebrook says that if the future businesses are indeed going to be that small, the area doesn’t have to be an industrial park but could be an industrial road, across from the former fertilizer plant. That would still provide tax dollars, she said.

“ When the time comes this needs to be transparent and clear, it affects Marysville residents the most but also Kimberley and our tourist. People move here and visit for these nature gems. We lost bootleg and we might lose 14 acres by trails. Some won’t care as they use the Nature Park or Lois creek trails, but that is what this area is to many, our park in Marysville and we care. We are told we have green space but this is special and we need to be heard that we value this land for recreation, it is our children’s future.”

Middlebrook suggests that if you agree that the Marysville bench lands should be designated recreation, you should email Mayor and Council with your thoughts.