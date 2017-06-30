Crown asks for jail time for Bountiful polygamy case

Sentencing hearing begins for polygamy members and parents who took teenage daughter to marry leader

The former husband and wife who were found guilty of taking their 13-year-old daughter across the border to marry the leader of their polygamous sect should spend six to 18 months in jail.

That’s according to special prosecutor Peter Wilson, speaking at Brandon James Blackmore and Emily Ruth Gail Blackmore’s sentencing hearing Friday at B.C. Supreme Court in Cranbrook.

Wilson argued the need to balance denounciation and deterrence given that the unusual nature of the charge, the removal of a child from Canada under section 273.3 of the Criminal Code, and that it has never been prosecuted.

“Deterrence might have particular importance in this case because other persons who could potentially commit the offence are, I would say, a fairly narrow group,” Wilson said. “Given the circumstances and given that this involved the beliefs of the FLDS (Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints), the likely group of potential offenders is probably small and could very well be limited to other adherents of the FLDS, at least as it is espoused by Mr. [Warren] Jeffs, so there may be a real opportunity here to affect some deterrence of those potential offenders.”

The former couple was convicted in February after they took their daughter from Bountiful, a polygamous community in southeastern B.C. associated with the FLDS into Arizona in 2004 to marry now-imprisoned Warren Jeffs, the church prophet and leader.

Wilson argued there is no case law to reference, meaning that it is a first impression sentencing.

Defence lawyer John Gustafson argued a conditional sentence should be appropriate.

“The pre-sentence report does indicate, if not remorse, then certainly insight by Mr. Blackmore and I think, to some extent, remorse as well,” Gustafson said. “A conditional sentence order is legally available.”

A third co-accused, Jim Oler, who was also charged with the same child removal charges for his role in bringing his daughter across the border to marry an American man, was acquitted when the verdict was read in Februrary.

Wilson, who was appointed by the provincial government to serve as crown counsel, is also prosecuting polygamy charges against Winston Blackmore, who is Brandon’s younger brother, and Oler.

The polygamy trial recently concluded in May, and a verdict is expected in July.

More to come.