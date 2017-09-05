Crown land and trail network closure

To ensure public safety, as of 1p.m. on Saturday, September 2, 2017 the City of Kimberley has banned the access and use of Crown Lands and Trail Network within the City of Kimberley Boundaries; including but not limited to the Kimberley Nature Park, Kimberley Nordic Area, and Lois Creek Trail Area. This will remain in effect until further notice.

“We’ve left a few paved trails open so that residents do not have to use the highway,” said Kimberley Fire Chief, Rick Prasad. “This includes paved trail surfaces within the City of Kimberley boundaries and the Mark Creek Trail.”

“We will continue to review as we go along and update the public accordingly,” said Prasad.

Some residents have been concerned about a potential fire at the Mark Creek watershed and Prasad has confirmed that the smoke being seen from that direction is in fact the White Creek fire, not the watershed. Prasad says the smoke is visible in Kimberley and as of Tuesday morning, the fire is 322 hectares. It is located at the edge of the St. Mary Alpine Provincial Park, about 25 kilometres northwest of Kimberley.

Contact the Kimberley Fire Department at 250.427.4114 if you have any questions.