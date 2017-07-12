Discounted hotel rooms for wildfire evacuees

Vancouver based Coast Hotels is offering rooms at half-off for those evacuated because of the wildfires across B.C.

A number of properties in B.C. and Alberta are taking part in the effort to help those affected by offering 50 per cent off their best available room rate. The list of hotels offering the rate includes Coast Capri Hotel in Kelowna, Coast Inn of the North in Prince George and nine others. The full list can be found here: http://www.coasthotels.com/bc-fires-disaster-rate/

The offer extends beyond B.C.’s borders to help those who are fleeing to areas where other friends or family members may be, or who cannot find somewhere to stay near their homes.

Anyone wanting to book should call Coast Hotels Central Reservations at 1-800-716-6199 for availability. Those booking will need proof of residential ID from an affected fire area and must book through the central booking phone number.

“The hearts of everyone at Coast Hotels go out to those affected by this terrible and terrifying situation,” said Sarah Kirby Yung, executive director of marketing and communications for Coast Hotels in a press release.