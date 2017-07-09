Dozens of BC Parks close due to wildfires

Parks throughout the interior are shut down

Crews battle an early June wildfire near Tete Jaune Cache in northeastern B.C. (BC Wildfire Service)

BC Parks has closed all parks and protected areas in the Cariboo and Chilcotin, including Bowron Lake Provincial Park, due to ongoing wildfires in the region.

Crews are currently battling wildfires reaching hundreds of hectares in size in Ashcroft, 100 Mile House, around Williams Lake and Quesnel. As crews battle blazes in Dunn Lake near Little Fort and Clearwater, Wells Gray Park is also closed, effective Sunday morning.

The following parks are closed until further notice: