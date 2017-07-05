Duck Race sells out, raises almost $20,000

This year’s Duck Race winner was Haleen Johnston of Kimberley. Handing her the winning cheque of $2500 is Audrey Welk along with Marilyn Jolie, event organizer.

Despite the disappointment of no ducks in the water, Kimberley did not disappoint in its continuing support of the Helping Hands Food Bank Duck Race.

“We had a sellout,” said organizer Marilyn Jolie from Royal LePage East Kootenay Realty, long-time sponsor of the event. “Thanks to the Food Bank Volunteers headed by Dexter McArthur and Barry Cummins, of course Cath Oscarson, and Donna Purvis who are indispensable to running the race, and we missed Stan Salikin, our ticket seller extraordinaire.”

The event raised just under $20,000.

“The proceeds from the barbecue were down somewhat because the ducks did not swim this year because the water was too high,” Jolie said. “But we had a few hundred people out, and as usual were very well supported by the community.”

Rotary, headed by Sally Harrison, again brought their trailer, for the barbecue and Rotary was out in force helping with the food. Audrey Welk Realtor, of East Kootenay Realty, was helping organize the barbecue and Wayne Sills Property Manager with East Kootenay Realty and Jim Cunnington were the barbecue Meisters.

Mark Creek Market provided the hot dogs, and pop, and Kimberley Sausage and Meats donated the hamburger patties, which were cooked by Joe Illes at Bootleg Gap Golf Course. The prizes as always were generously donated so that every dollar collected in ticket sales, and the barbecue go directly to the Food Bank.

Mayor Don McCormick MCs the event every year.

The top prize of $2500 went to Haleen Johnston of Kimberley. Second went to Penny Flegel of Wasa, third to Lise Carigan of Kimberley and fourth to Coreen Ruault of Invermere.

The Food Bank thanks Coreen Ruault, who donated her $250 prize back to the Food Bank.

Total ticket sales were $17,500, sold out for the seventh year in a row. The Rotary sponsored barbecue took in $1724, bringing the total, with the $250 donated back to $19,474.