Evacuation alert for Elkford area rescinded

Cooling temperatures and some precipitation — though more is some areas than others — is allowing the BC Wildfire Service to get a handle on the fire situation in the East Kootenay.

The Regional District of East Kootenay has rescinded the evacuation alert for the Elkford area.

Both the Quinn Creek and White River Complex fires received precipitation over Wednesday night and were far less aggressive on Thursday.

“Although the alert has been lifted, it is important for residents to remain aware and prepared should conditions on either of the fires change,” says Information Officer Loree Duczek. “In spite of the rain received in parts of the region, conditions still remain dry and we all need to continue to stay vigilant.”

Both Rocky Mountain Elementary and Elkford Secondary School will reopen tomorrow morning.

“I want to thank the community for its tremendous support and cooperation,” says District of Elkford Mayor Dean McKerracher.

The evacuation ALERT area covered the area north of the District of Sparwood to Bingay Creek, including the District of Elkford, Line Creek, Green Hills and Fording River Operations and all rural properties north of the District of Sparwood.

The Quinn Creek fire is currently estimated at 7513.5 hectares and is burning southwest of Elkford, while the White River Complex is now estimated at 25,640 hectares.

For the latest status of wildfires, visit http://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/wildfire