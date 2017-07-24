Fatal motor vehicle collision near Skookumchuck

Kimberley RCMP have reported that there was a fatality in a vehicle roll over incident near Skookumchuck on Friday, July 21, 2017. The driver of the vehicle, a 31 year old female, was deceased at the scene. Police will only say she was from the East Kootenay. It is believed alcohol was a contributing factor.

“On July 21th, 2017 at approximately 4:42PM, the Kimberley Detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 93/95 north of Skookumchuck, B.C.,” the press release says. “The collision occurred when a north bound Dodge pickup truck went off road right, lost control and rolled several times before coming to a rest. Prior to the collision, this same vehicle was reported to police as an erratic driver, crossing the centre line hitting a truck and trailer and a second incident of making a unsafe pass damaging a motorcycle.”

The collision is currently being investigated by the RCMP’s East Kootenay Traffic Services, Southeast District Collision Reconstructionist Unit and the BC Coroner’s Services. The roadway at the time of the collision was clear and dry.