Fentanyl-linked overdose deaths soar in B.C.

Fentanyl has caused more than 80 per cent of drug overdose deaths in B.C. in the first seven months of 2017.

The illicit drug was detected in 706 of the 876 deaths so far this year, a new report from BC Coroners Service released Thursday says. That’s already higher than the the percentage of deaths caused by fentanyl for all of last year – 67 per cent.

Meanwhile, carfentanil – an opioid that’s 100 times more powerful than fentanyl and used to tranquilize elephants – was detected in 13 drug overdose deaths in June and July, the report says.

Vancouver has been hit the hardest by fentanyl this year, with 379 people killed, followed by Surrey with 177 deaths and Victoria with 118 deaths.

