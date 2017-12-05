Fifth annual personal hygiene drop box at Kimberley Bavarian Home Hardware

The annual fundraiser supports those in need through donations of personal hygiene products

Kimberley’s Bavarian Home Hardware is currently accepting donations for their fifth annual Personal Hygiene Drop Box.

Home Hardware is accepting donations of personal hygiene items, which they will then donate to the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank for distribution. The deadline for donations is Monday, December 11.

Veronica Harris of Bavarian Home Hardware says that for the past five years they have been doing well, but this year their donation box is looking a little bare.

When asked what the inspiration was behind the personal hygiene donation bin, Harris says it’s something people often overlook.

“Everyone thinks of the kids who need toys, or donates food at the grocery store,” said Harris. “We thought that people also need toothpaste and a toothbrush, or some aspirin, and those needs sort of seem to get neglected, so we decided to do our own donation box.”

Items to donate include, but aren’t limited to, deodorant, toothpaste & toothbrush, shampoo & conditioner, soap, feminine products, basic pain pills, lip chap, body spray etc.

“We all know how much it can cost at the local drugstore, toothpaste and toothbrush, deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, feminine products, pain pills, and all of the other things we need on a regular basis,” Bavarian Home Hardware said in a press release. “Please help those that cannot always afford the basics, and it really is nice to have a body spray or ‘frufru’ thing that we all take for granted.”

For more information drop by Home Hardware or give them a call at 250.427.2667.

