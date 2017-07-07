Fire Ban for the City of Kimberley begins today

As of 4 p.m. today, Friday, July 7, 2017 the City of Kimberley will be banning any open burning within the City of Kimberley. The ban was originally planned to begin next Wednesday, but with the extremely hot, dry weather forecast to continue through the weekend, the time was moved up.

All fire permits including barbecue pits will be suspended

These prohibitions do not apply to cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes, or to a portable campfire apparatus with a CSA or ULC rating that uses briquettes, liquid or gaseous fuel, so long as the height of the flame is less than 15 centimetres. The use of a campfire apparatus that does not meet these specifications is prohibited.

Please contact the Kimberley Fire Department at 250-427-4114 if you have any questions.