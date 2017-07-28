Five arrested in drug bust

On July 26th, 2017, Cranbrook RCMP members of the Crime Reduction Unit, General Investigation Section, Police Dog Service and General Duty Units executed two search warrants at two Cranbrook residences.

As a result of the search warrant executions, police seized more than 2 ounces of cocaine, half pound of marijuana, and over half an ounce of what is believed to be Crystal Methamphetamine possibly mixed with Fentanyl, a substantial amount of cash, prohibited weapons and other offence related property.

Five adults were arrested—three men and two women. One of the women was released without charge, while two men were released to appear in court at a later date.

One man and one woman currently remain custody. In one of the residences there were young children and police have sought assistance from the Ministry of Children and Family. The matter is still under investigation.

“There are multiple examples of how drug crimes lead to other periphery crime such as violent crime and property crime,” said S/Sgt. Hector Lee. “Drug trafficking continues to be a priority for the Cranbrook RCMP and this is just another example of how hard your police officers are working to keep this community safe.”