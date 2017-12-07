Flag person struck by car in Okanagan dies

A traffic control personnel has died following a long battle in hospital after being struck by a vehicle nearly three weeks ago.

The 66-year-old women from Enderby was hit Nov. 17 on Highway 6 in Lavington, where she was directing traffic.

The flagger was flown to Kelowna General Hospital by air ambulance.

At the time Cpl. Annie Linteau said police attended a construction zone on Highway 6 in Lavington between School Road and Hill Drive after receiving a report that a traffic control person had been hit by a vehicle.

“Early indications are that a west-bound vehicle approached the construction zone and was apparently stopped by the traffic control person in an area reduced to one-lane of traffic,” said Linteau. “It appears the driver of the vehicle involved was unable to stop in time and hit the traffic-control person.”

“The 75-year-old driver of the vehicle involved is co-operating with the investigation and a number of witnesses have been identified,” said Linteau.

Police are continuing their investigation.



jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.