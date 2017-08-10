Kimberley Food Bank Garage sale is August 19th from 9 am to 2pm! Donations are accepted at the Curling Club daily from 4pm until 6pm! Things are starting to come together again this year for our Garage sale, we missed last year because of unforeseen incidents but we’re back stronger than ever! We have a great organizer Barry Cummins along with Dexter McArthur and volunteers who are working very hard to make this event successful! Hope too see everyone there and remember its help people who are in need of a helping hand!

Food Bank garage sale next Saturday, August 19

Donations and volunteers needed

The annual Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank Garage sale is on again next Saturday, August 19. The sale took a break last year due to the passing of longtime food bank volunteer Stan Salikin, but volunteers have stepped up and they are ready to roll.

Donations to the sale are being accepted daily at the Food Bank, from now until Friday, August 18 between 4 and 6 p.m. so if you have something you’d like to contribute, please drop it off. Volunteers are also required to help set up for the sale. Pleae conatct Louise Hockley at louhockley@gmail.com if you can assist.

In the past, this has been one of the Food Bank’s biggest fundraisers.

