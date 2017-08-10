Food Bank garage sale next Saturday, August 19

The annual Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank Garage sale is on again next Saturday, August 19. The sale took a break last year due to the passing of longtime food bank volunteer Stan Salikin, but volunteers have stepped up and they are ready to roll.

Donations to the sale are being accepted daily at the Food Bank, from now until Friday, August 18 between 4 and 6 p.m. so if you have something you’d like to contribute, please drop it off. Volunteers are also required to help set up for the sale. Pleae conatct Louise Hockley at louhockley@gmail.com if you can assist.

In the past, this has been one of the Food Bank’s biggest fundraisers.