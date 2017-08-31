Forest service road closures in Southeast Fire Centre

An Air Tractor AT802 firefighting aircraft scoops up a load from Moyie Lake Wednesday, August 30, while Lamd Creek wildfire nearby (as of Wednesday, burning approximately 60 hectares). The aircraft can scoop 800 gallons of water in 12 to 15 seconds to drop on the flames. Five such planes were in operation Wednesday morning. Paul Rodgers photo.

CRANBROOK – Due to recent wildfire activity in the Southeast Fire Centre, the BC Wildfire Service has closed three forest service roads near active fires to help protect public safety and assist firefighting operations.

Lamb Creek wildfire:

• As of the afternoon of Aug. 30, 2017, the Lamb Creek wildfire (about five kilometres northwest of the community of Moyie and 18 kilometres southwest of Cranbrook) covered about 60 hectares.

• Thirty-four personnel are on site building fire guards with the assistance of heavy equipment, airtankers and helicopters.

• The Lamb Creek Forest Service Road has been closed, starting at the 1.5-kilometre mark of the Mineral and Lamb Creek Forest Service Road to the Whitney and Irishman Creek Forest Service Road junction.

• A map of the affected area is available online: http://ow.ly/SnGm30eNyMn

• The area restriction for Moyie Lake that was implemented on Aug. 29 remains in place.

Mount King George wildfire:

• As of the afternoon of Aug. 30, 2017, the Mount King George wildfire (about 49 kilometres northeast of Invermere) covered about 100 hectares.

• The Palliser Forest Service Road has been closed starting at the 54.25-kilometre mark.

• A map of the affected area is available online: http://ow.ly/iRjr30eNC07

Quinn Creek wildfire:

• As of the afternoon of Aug. 30, 2017, the Quinn Creek wildfire (east of the Top of the World Provincial Park and about 34 kilometres northwest of Sparwood) covered about 1,282 hectares.

• Seventy-two personnel are working on this fire with the assistance of heavy equipment and a helicopter.

• The Quinn Creek Forest Service Road has been closed, starting at the 60-kilometre mark at the Bull River Junction Forest Service Road.

• A map of the affected area is available online: click here

The Southeast Fire Centre extends from the U.S. border in the south to the Mica Dam in the north and from the Okanagan Highlands and Monashee Mountains in the west to the B.C.-Alberta border in the east. The Southeast Fire Centre includes the Selkirk Natural Resource District and the Rocky Mountain Natural Resource District.

To report a wildfire or open burning violation, call *5555 on a cellphone or 1 800 663-5555 toll-free. For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, visit: click here