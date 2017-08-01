Former B.C. superintendent punished for misusing $29,000

Gregory Joseph Bitgood’s teaching certificate has been suspended for three months

A now-former superintendent at a B.C. school had his teaching certificate suspended after he misused nearly $29,000.

Gregory Joseph Bitgood misappropriated funds from the society that runs the independent school at which he was employed, says a recently released decision from the Teacher Regulation Branch.

The school was not named in the decision, but a Greg Bitgood is listed here, here and here as superintendent of the Heritage Christian School in Kelowna.

Bitgood misused a total of $28,888.12 between Oct. 6, 2012 and Sept. 17, 2016 for personal expenditures, the decision reads, and then claimed reimbursement for these expenses as “business travel, gifts for staff, curriculum and consulting.”

The society terminated his employment on Sept. 21, 2016, with an agreement that he would make monthly payments to pay back the money.

As for the provincial branch, Bitgood admitted to professional misconduct and agreed to a three-month suspension of his teaching certificate.