Hikers fined for campfire in Cariboo

Two hikers are facing fines after they lit a campfire in a restricted part of the Cariboo region on Tuesday night.

RCMP Sgt. Annie Linteau said that the two people were hiking in Tweedsmuir South Provincial Park just north of Hwy. 20.

“This particular area is currently closed due to extreme wildfire hazard,” said Linteau. The two hikers became stranded and were rescued just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

“They were extracted by helicopter with the assistance of the BC Wildfire Service and the BC Parks staff.”

After retrieving the pair, firefighters were forced to extinguish their campfire, which had been started on Tuesday night. Linteau noted that both hikers were aware of the current campfire ban and general wildfire situation in B.C.

“BC Parks staff issued two fines totalling $1,233 for accessing the park while closed and lighting a fire during a fire ban,” Linteau said. “It’s really unfortunate that these hikers’ blatant disregard for the park’s closure resulted in the diversion of valuable resources and assets which would have otherwise been used in fire suppression efforts.”

All of B.C., aside from the ‘fog zone’ on western Vancouver Island and Haida Gwaii, is currently under a fire ban.

