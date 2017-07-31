It just got easier to shop and ship IKEA furniture

The company has added a Collection Point to Kelowna, allowing you to shop online and ship for $79.

IKEA shoppers not based in the Lower Mainland can now rejoice as the company has announced three new Collection Points in Victoria, Nanaimo and Kelowna.

This means customers can shop online for IKEA home furnishings and then have them delivered to these Collection Points for only $79, regardless of the size or cost of purchase. Customers can still take advantage of home delivery, but those fees remain the same at an average of $170.

“Our ambition is to become more accessible to as many Canadians as possible,” said IKEA Canada President Marsha Smith. “The launch of three Collection Points for British Columbia is a great way to provide our customers with a more convenient shopping experience.”

RELATED: VIDEO – New Ikea Canada boss talks homes with basements

While this means shoppers in the Interior or the rest of B.C. won’t need to worry about driving to either Richmond or Coquitlam, it doesn’t mean IKEA will be opening up stores in those locations. The Collection Points are owned by third-party service provider XPO.

The company has said it wants to make the brand more accessible to Canadians and in 2015 IKEA Canada announced a plan to double in size by 2025. The first store in this expansion plan opens this fall in Halifax, and Quebec City will get its own location next summer.

“In such a large country, it is important to offer a variety of solutions we can use to make shopping easier for Canadians,” said Smith. “Launching these locations was a natural next step to make shopping online affordable for many more British Columbia residents.”

The three new Collection Points in B.C. are located at:

Kelowna – XPO, 2255 Norris Road South, Kelowna, V1X 4R2

Victoria – XPO, 2205 Keating Cross Road, Sannichton, V8M 2A5

Nanaimo – XPO, 4386 Boban Drive, Nanaimo, V8T 6A7

@ragnarhaagen

ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.