Kimberley celebrates Canada 150

Today Kimberley celebrated Canada’s 150th Birthday with the annual Canada Day celebrations as well as First Saturdays. There were lots of activities happening throughout the city including the Kimberley Food Bank Rotary Barbecue, First Saturdays, Gateway to Nature hike, High Tea at Chateau Kimberley, Silent Auction, Frocks on Bikes, food, live music, face painting, creative corner, art markets and workshops, and an evening community outdoor concert and dinner outside Centre 64.