Kimberley Veteran Memorial Park moving forward with phase two

A rendering of the front and side of the proposed memorial wall (Military Ames file)

The Kimberley Veteran Memorial Park has quickly become a popular place for residents and tourists to visit.

Military Ames has asked for approval from the City of Kimberley to plant an Oak Sapling as well as incorporate a two piece granite memorial wall and a drinking fountain in the park as part of phase two of their project.

At a Regular City Council meeting on Monday, September 11 Council approved Military Ames’ request subject to the proper approval process through the City Operations department.

In a letter to Council, Cindy Postnikoff explained the significance of the Oak tree as well as the inspiration behind adding a memorial wall and drinking fountain.

“This is a direct sapling from the English Oaks from Vimy Ridge and we are very honoured to be accepted as a recipient of this sapling,” said Postnikoff. “We propose planting the tree in the north end of the park, on the grass in the east top end (above the cenotaph).”

The memorial wall will be on the large concrete circle that surrounds the cenotaph, sitting in behind the first and third towers.

“There has been a lot of interest locally from people who would like to purchase plaques to memorialize friends and family that have served,” Postnikoff explained. “We’ve already had two dozen requests and it hasn’t been advertised.”

There will be 80 plaques on each memorial wall and they cost $320.

Lastly, when the sidewalks were poured, a drain was installed for a drinking fountain. Military Ames hopes to install a three tier drinking fountain at the south end of the sidewalk, and a local plumber has offered to install it.

Military Ames has started fundraising for the three additions, and they still have $35,000 to go.