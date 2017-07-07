Kimberley Veteran Memorial Park opens Saturday

After many months of hard work by many volunteers, Military Ames is preparing to open the Kimberley Veteran Memorial Park this Saturday morning. The community is welcome to join Military Ames representatives and other dignitaries at a ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 8.

A veterans parade — which all veterans are encouraged to join — will muster at the Elks Hall at 10:50 a.m. with a scheduled arrival at the park at 11 a.m. After a short program, refreshments and cake will be served at noon.

While service dogs are welcome at the ceremony, those attending are asked to leave pets at home.

There is also a complimentary appreciation dinner for all veterans at 5 p.m. at the Catholic Church Hall.

The final piece to the park arrived on Wednesday this week, with the installation of the actual monument, which will be revealed at the ceremony Saturday.

The monument arrived by truck and was transferred to its permanent site by a 100 ton crane, the largest in the area.