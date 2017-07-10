Kimberley Veteran Memorial Park opens

Military AMES officially opened the new Kimberley Veterans Memorial Park this past Saturday. The ceremony was well attended and featured a parade of local veterans, as well as a delegation from the Vietnam Veterans of America. The new cenotaph is one of the only in Canada that recognizes Canadian soldiers who crossed the line to serve in Vietnam.

Dignitaires speaking at the ceremony were a representative from MP Wayne Stetski, who was unable to attend, MLA Doug Clovechok, Mayor Don McCormick and Cindy Postnikoff, from Military Ames, who read a letter from the Minister of Veterans’ Affairs.