Kimberley’s old Cenotaph officially retired

On Sunday evening July 23, Military Ames held a Sunset Flag Lowering Decommissioning Ceremony for the old Cenotaph.

Although partial demolition of the old cenotaph had taken place, Military Ames still felt it was fitting to carry on with a decommissioning ceremony. The City of Kimberley issued a statement earlier in the week saying Council and staff regretted the cenotaph being demolished before a ceremony could take place.

However, the ceremony went on.

“The Ceremony was beautiful,” said Cindy Postnikoff of Military Ames. “The sky was amazing with colour, the swallows circled above the remains of the old cenotaph and the symbolism was felt. It was interesting how after the Ceremony the sky turned dark and there was repeated lightening in the distance, a few drops of rain and the sky cleared up.

“Ian Ferrie did an excellent job of coordinating the Community Band and also played the bugle which was felt deep in the soul. Tammy Templeton played the lone bagpipe which was also felt to ones depth. Kirsten Guest led the Kimberley Singers in a solemn hymn that set the tone. Father Jim said a Prayer. Kyle Dalum officiated the Ceremony and emotions were felt as the flag was lowered for the last time. Veterans shared samples of the flagstone that was recovered from the cenotaph and those were appreciated by the public. The event was well attended by veterans and community. We’d like to thank everyone that came out especially with the short notice. The aged cenotaph is officially retired and clean up will commence.”

Future Remembrance Day services will be held at the new Veteran Memorial Park, with its new cenotaph, in downtown Kimberley.

