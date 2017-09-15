Kootenay residents urged to conserve water

Residents, farmers, businesses and municipalities asked to cut water use by 30 per cent

The province is asking people across the Lower Mainland to limit water use. (Black Press files)

The B.C. government is asking people living across the Kootenay region to conserve water, where conditions have been especially dry.

The province announced “level 3 hydrological drought conditions” Friday for the region. Residents, farmers, businesses and municipalities are being asked to consider reducing their water use by 30 per cent.

Despite forecasts of rain this weekend, it won’t be enough to recharge streams, the province said in a statement, and therefore stream levels are expected to continue to drop, impacting water users, fish and ecosystems.

Officials may temporarily suspend water use in certain watersheds and aquifers if conditions get bad enough.

At home, people are encouraged to limit watering outdoors, not water during the heat of the day or when it’s windy, take shorter showers, install water-efficient showerheads and toilets, and not leave the tap running.

Farmers are asked to water crops only when they need it and the soil can handle it; to check for leaks in their water systems; and set up a watering schedule using real-time weather data.

As for industry, the government recommends not using water unless you have to, recycling water, and using water-efficient methods and equipment.

