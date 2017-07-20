Last minute JulyFest notes

The Kimberley float has had some work done this year and will be unveiled at the JulyFest Parade.

As we all know, the big JulyFest weekend is upon us. The bocce teams are signed up and ready, the soccer teams are putting their cleats on, and the volunteers are ready.

A fun and safe weekend is everyone’s goal, so take note of the police presence and leave your keys in your pocket and your vehicle where you parked it, if you have been drinking.

Just a few notes to remember. There is no Rotary pancake breakfast this year before the parade, but all of Kimberley’s restaurants are open and ready to feed you before you head off for the bocce pits.

The parade goes at 10:30 a.m. and when you head off to watch, don’t forget to grab a few non-perishable items for the Food Bank. If you forget your items they will accept cash donations. There will be some kids walking along beside the truck this year and will be accepting donations of either food or cash. The Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank thanks you very much in advance for donation.

Do plan to spend some time at the bocce pits at Coronation Park as there will be live music all weekend. You can visit the vendors outside the gate for no fee, but there is a minimal $5 fee to get in the gates to watch bocce and the bands.

Enjoy the sunshine, the reunions, the bocce, the soccer, the longboard race and all that makes JulyFest the best of the fests.